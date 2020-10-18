Analysts Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Fortive stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

