$72.09 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $72.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Digi International posted sales of $64.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $278.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $278.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.10 million, with estimates ranging from $294.29 million to $299.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Digi International by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

