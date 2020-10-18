Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $8.50 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $27.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $29.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $32,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.64.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

