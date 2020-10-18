Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $481.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alleghany’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern. Nonetheless, Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $547.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.54.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 768.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

