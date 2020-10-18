Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to “Buy”

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $40.14 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

