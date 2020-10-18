Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Zogenix stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

