Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $49.67 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

