ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We expect ZTO Express' third-quarter 2020 results to reflect higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Notably, SG&A expenses increased in the first two quarters of 2020. Moreover, capex rose more than 100% year over year to RMB 2.25 billion in second-quarter 2020. Steep capex is likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the third quarter as well. However, express delivery unit is expected to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by strong parcel volumes. The surge in e-commerce demand in the current scenario is further likely to have aided the third-quarter performance of the Freight forwarding services unit. Notably, segmental revenues climbed 19.3% year over year in first-half 2020. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. Its current ratio compares favorably with the industry average.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.84 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

