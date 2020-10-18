Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

