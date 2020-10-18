Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

OVV opened at $9.32 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

