Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $2.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

