Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) PT Raised to $3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of THBRF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada and internationally. The company creates, produces, and finances animation for television series, commercials, and music videos for distribution across various channels; develops, produces, co-produces, and finances factual, documentary, game show, and reality television programs; and creates scripted programming in film and television with genres ranging from sci-fi, drama, and comedy.

