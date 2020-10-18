Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) PT Raised to $3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of THBRF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.77.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
