CIBC Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $1,865.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.70% from the company’s previous close.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,153.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,144.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.69. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $746.28 and a 1 year high of $1,284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 98.68%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

