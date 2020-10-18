CIBC Increases Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $69.00

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCBOF. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of DCBOF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

