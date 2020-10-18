Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

