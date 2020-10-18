UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.