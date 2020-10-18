UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$72.09 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. This Quarter
$72.09 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million
Alleghany Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Alleghany Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to “Buy”
Zogenix Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zogenix Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zalando Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zalando Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report