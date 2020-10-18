Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

