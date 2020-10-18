LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVMUY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

