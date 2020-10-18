CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. VTB Capital raised shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

