Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.55 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

