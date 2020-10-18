UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America dropped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.46.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $183.40. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.