LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $102.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

