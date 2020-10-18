UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,041,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 852,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

