SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s (SVCBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.67. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. Research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

