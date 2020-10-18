Serco Group’s (SECCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

