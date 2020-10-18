MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

