Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Securitas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Securitas stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

