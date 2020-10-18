Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY opened at $160.74 on Friday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.