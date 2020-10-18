Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.92.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

