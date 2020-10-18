Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.31 ($63.90).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.24. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.