Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.31 ($63.90).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.24. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report