Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

FRA KGX opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.30. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

