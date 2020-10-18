ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

FRA:TKA opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.83.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Analyst Recommendations for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report