ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

FRA:TKA opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

