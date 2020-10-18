Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

EVK stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.