ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

TKA stock opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.83. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

