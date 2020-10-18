Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €74.16 and a 200-day moving average of €59.30. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

