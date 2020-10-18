HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €95.00 by Independent Research

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.67 ($125.49).

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.95.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.