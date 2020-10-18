zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) received a €200.00 ($235.29) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 stock opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 403.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

