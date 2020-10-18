Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.58).

FRA FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

