Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.58).

FRA FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.51.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Evonik Industries AG PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
Kion Group PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Evonik Industries AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
ThyssenKrupp Given a €5.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report