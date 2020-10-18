Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) a €88.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta AG (VAR1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.25 ($127.35).

VAR1 opened at €118.10 ($138.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.18. Varta AG has a 52 week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52 week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.81.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

