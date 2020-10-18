Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Thursday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.92.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

