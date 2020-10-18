Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Rises By 73.1%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AVSR opened at $0.06 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.