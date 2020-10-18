Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Rises By 73.1%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
AVSR opened at $0.06 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
Avistar Communications Company Profile
