Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

