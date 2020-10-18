Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

