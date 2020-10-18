Short Interest in Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Decreases By 37.4%

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ATLS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Atlas Energy Group
