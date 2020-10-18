Short Interest in Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Decreases By 37.4%

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ATLS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

