Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Increases By 78.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.