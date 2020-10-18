AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASNB opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $430,000.00, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.