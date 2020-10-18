AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASNB opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $430,000.00, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

