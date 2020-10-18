Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,033,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.