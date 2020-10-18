Financial Comparison: KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) versus Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get KUMBA IRON OR/S alerts:

KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KUMBA IRON OR/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUMBA IRON OR/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KUMBA IRON OR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KUMBA IRON OR/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUMBA IRON OR/S $4.45 billion 2.26 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.20 billion 3.98 $2.89 billion $1.70 19.93

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than KUMBA IRON OR/S.

Profitability

This table compares KUMBA IRON OR/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.74% 11.04% 9.39%

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.