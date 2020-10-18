Reviewing Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and Integrated Media Technology (NYSE:IMTE)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arlo Technologies and Integrated Media Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -22.06% -44.60% -17.98% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Integrated Media Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $370.01 million 1.14 -$85.95 million ($1.14) -4.72 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 17.26 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Integrated Media Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integrated Media Technology beats Arlo Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera; Arlo Pro 3, an integrated spotlight with color night vision camera; and Arlo Video Doorbell, a doorbell camera which delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts. Further, the company offers Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including seven-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

