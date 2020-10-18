Contrasting The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (NASDAQ:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oak Ridge Financial Services and The First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A The First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00

The First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and The First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.17 $4.25 million N/A N/A The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.49 $41.56 million $1.75 9.19

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 14.36% N/A N/A The First of Long Island 26.49% 10.85% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 4 in Brooklyn, and 2 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.